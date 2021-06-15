COURT HOUSE - Cub Scout Pack 65, of Middle Township, held an end of year awards ceremony and celebration June 13.
According to a release, after a year and a half of setbacks, the scouts were able to celebrate their accomplishments with pizza and rides, at Playland’s Castaway Cove, in Ocean City.
“It is incredible how much how scouts were able to achieve despite restrictions and loss of membership,” stated Pack 65 Committee Chair Trisha Andrzejczak. “Within the last year, our pack has participated in many service projects, including a cleanup of the bike trail, painting social distance circles at the local school, and placing flags at the Cape May County Veteran Cemetery, for both Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day."
Altogether, the scouts were able to complete 180 adventures, each with a few requirements. Thanks to their hard work, 19 scouts were able to make rank specific to their grades. Earning Lion ranks (Kindergarten) were Justin Carter, Eve DeNapoli, and Charlie Mathis. Earning Wolf ranks (second grade) were Reece Poponak, Eric Berg, Ethan Harchuska, and Killian Sexton. Earning Bear ranks (third grade) were Aiden D’Anna, AJ Robleto, Alex Simpkins, Bobby Andrzejczak, Derek Holt, Draven DeNapoli, Dylan Bechtler, Haddon Kane, Jayden Lee, and Noah McMaster. Earning Webelos ranks (fourth grade) were Abigail Simpkins and Alex Eisele.
“This has been a challenging year for everyone. I am so proud to see what our pack has been able to accomplish. With strong leadership and supportive parents, scouts were able to complete their requirements needed to hit rank,” stated Assistant Cubmaster Corinne DeNapoli.
The volunteer leaders within the pack continued to implement new activities and programs to keep scouts involved.
A new Into the Wild Hiking Club was launched in March. This year, scouts were given mile awards for the program in addition to their rank awards. Five scouts were awarded hiking awards and sticks for completing five to 10 miles.
“The main goal of our program is to create a welcoming environment for youth and their family while promoting community service, environmental studies and patriotism,” stated Andrzejczak. “The awards received were a reflection of these ideals by our scouts.”
Pack 65 is based in Middle Township, is chartered by the Middle Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, and is open to both boys and girls ages K-5.
More information about Pack 65 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/pack1065.