According to a release from Cabrini College, the following students have earned degrees from the school:
- Vincent Alimo, of Cape May, graduated with a bachelor of Science in Marketing.
- Joseph Babore of Cape May, graduated with a bachelor of Science in Business Management.
- Michael Feraco, of Court House, graduated with a bachelor of Science in Marketing.
- Katherine Fiore, of Court House, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.