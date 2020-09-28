COURT HOUSE - Middle Township issued a proclamation designating Sept. 29, 2020, as Minnie Callender Day.
According to a release, it’s an official way to honor Callender, who serves as chair of the township’s Senior Citizen Advisory Council and remains active in the local chapter of the AARP and her congregation, Christ Gospel Church.
Callender, a former English teacher and assistant principal, retired to Middle Township nearly 30 years ago. Though her professional career as an educator came to a close, “she’s never going to give up,” stated her niece and fellow Middle Township resident, Iris Drackett.
The almost 90-year-old even came back better than ever after knee surgery, and now can walk without a cane, Drackett stated. She describes her aunt as a true mentor who is “always giving to people.”
Callender, the daughter of a seamstress and a Baptist minister, grew up in South Carolina, as one of 12 children. She moved to New York to pursue her college education and earned two master’s degrees, in Education and School Administration. She received her second master’s degree, in her 40s, while raising four children and holding both a full and part-time job.
“She believes in the education of herself and others. She’s always interested,” Drackett stated.
As part of her work on the Senior Citizen Advisory Council, Callender spearheaded a plan for voter education seminars to assist seniors and other residents. The sessions focusing on the mail-in ballot process will be held in October.
Callender always reinforced the importance of education within her family, as well.
“The generation before did not have the opportunity. She always maintained the standards with all of us. You went to school, you got your degree, you became a professional,” stated Drackett, who is a registered nurse.
Callender continued to teach through her 70s, at Atlantic Cape Community College, where she was an adjunct professor of English. She still leads a weekly Bible study.
In 2011, Callender was named Middle Township’s Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Senior Citizen Advisory Council.
“I want to keep them apprised of everything going on to help them make good decisions,” Callender stated of the seniors.
Plans for a big catered 90th birthday party were canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. Callender now will celebrate with her “bubble” of close family members – and, thanks to the proclamation – all of Middle Township.
Callender said she is “grateful and appreciative” for the honor.
“The only thing in my life I have wanted is to be useful to somebody. I didn’t want to be just lingering here., and every day of my life I have done that.”
Minnie Callender’s daughter, Arlene Griffin, shared the lifestyle secrets that keep her mother feeling great at 90 years old:
Lifelong learning: She reads two books every week, and does crosswords and Jumble puzzles daily.
Be thankful: “She lives a life of gratitude.”
Feel pretty: She gets her hair done regularly, and never misses a manicure or pedicure.
Eat healthy: Maintaining a nutritious diet is a priority.
Good genes: “Longevity runs in her family."