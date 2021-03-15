NORTH WILDWOOD – “It’s more than green derby hats,” said Joseph Rullo, president, Anglesea Irish Society, March 10.
St. Patrick’s Day is part of the American consciousness, strewn with green beads, shamrocks, and bright green. Yet, for those of Irish blood and Catholic faith, the Feast of St. Patrick runs deeper than the “revelry.”
St. Ann Church of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish March 13 opened its doors to the faithful. Bagpipes played, as over 250 people attended the special Mass.
A traditional parade wasn’t held this year, but for North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello, he hopes the Mass will spark a new tradition, focusing on what St. Patrick and his feast day truly mean.
Why the Change?
“It may be hard for some to fathom, but St. Patrick's Day is a religious observance day that has morphed into a cultural celebration,” Rosenello stated via Facebook March 8.
Due to government restrictions, an indoor religious service can accommodate more people than an outdoor event, i.e., a parade. According to city officials, St. Ann Church boasts the largest seating capacity of any Roman Catholic sanctuary in the state. Over 2,000 can gather within St. Ann’s walls.
To comply with health mandates, 1,000 seats were available on a “first-come, first-served” basis.
“After discussions with the City of North Wildwood, our members, and the larger community, we felt that this year it was more important than ever to hold an event that reflects the true meaning of St. Patrick’s Day,” Rullo said, in a March 8 press release.
Rev. Joseph Wallace, of Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, agreed with the various Irish-Catholic organizations.
“We are only concerned with the spiritual side,” Wallace told the Herald, in a March 10 phone interview.
Covid and the ensuing lockdown cut off any secular or spiritual observance of St. Patrick’s Day, in 2020.
“We look forward to the time when we can return to our pre-Covid celebration that will include a parade, along with this new tradition of a Mass, but this year, I believe that focusing this event on the true meaning of St. Patrick’s Day is the proper thing to do,” Rosenello wrote.
Praise for St. Patrick
As the Mass unfolded March 13, Rev. Steve Pinzon praised St. Patrick and other Irish saints for their service. Pinzon administered Holy Communion, following safety guidelines.
Certain pews were marked off and social distancing was observed. Traditional hymns and Irish music filled the sanctuary.
Covid will leave its mark on society, yet a sense of “normalcy” graced the Mass.
The service concluded with a recessional march played by the Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade.
Many attendees of the Mass belong to the Anglesea Irish Society, Cape May County Police and Fire Emerald Society, and Ancient Order of Hibernians. Traditionally, Irish immigrants formed these groups to help preserve their culture and the Catholic faith.
The Anglesea Irish Society and Cape May County Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1, sponsored the mass.
Rullo said the service emphasizes the resiliency of the Irish spirit, despite persecution in the past and recent uncertainty due to Covid.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Rullo said.
