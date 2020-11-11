COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program is excited to announce new community service projects for 4-H members that the whole community can get behind to help those in need during this holiday season.
According to a release, the 4-H initiative is "Cape May County 4-H Cares," and it consists of two service projects to help stock Cape May County food pantries at this challenging time.
Linda Horner, 4-H Program coordinator for Cape May County, stated, "One of the unfortunate things about the pandemic is that 4-H members have not been able to work together on community service projects. Giving back to others is such an important part of 4-H, and 4-H members have fun working together to help others, so we created a fun service project for our members to do with their families and share with the 4-H community."
Cape May County 4-H Cares is meant to help food pantries that are in dire need of food and supplies stock their shelves in November and December. The projects focuses on seven days of giving in November and/or December so food pantries can help members of our community in need during the holidays.
It's easy for everyone to participate, and for 4-H members, it counts towards their community service requirement. Flyers with detailed information are available on the 4-H website: capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or on Facebook at Cape-May-4-H. The flyers list Cape May County food pantry sites, include items being collected, and steps for how 4-H members can participate. If 4-H members have questions, please email cmchgirl@verizon.net.
Although this program was developed for 4-H members, community members can join in the Cape May County 4-H Cares Project by purchasing items requested by food pantries that include stuffing mix, instant potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, canned vegetables and canned fruit and donate them to a food pantry of their choice.
If you would like to learn more about Cape May County 4-H Cares or other programs offered by the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, call (609) 465-5115, ext. 3605, visit our website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow us on Facebook at Cape-May-4-H.
