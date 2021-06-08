On May 4, 2021 Cape Regional Medical Center opened the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center. Filling a critical healthcare need in the community, this project is providing a solution to the need for state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical services in the Cape May County.
Cape Regional is proud to have completed the construction and to have been able to open The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Even more so, the pandemic emphasized the need for patients to have access to high-quality care outside of the hospital setting. The center’s opening came at the perfect time and has provided the Cape Regional team with something exciting to celebrate at the close of a challenging year.
The Cape Regional Team was included in the entire planning process including floor plan, equipment selection and interior design – all with the focus on enhancing the patient experience. The Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center has an intentional design that streamlines the flow of the patient’s care, modern technology and spa-like feel which provide an uplifting atmosphere for patients and visitors alike. The goal is to provide a soothing and comfortable space while also helping ease pre-procedure anxiety.
The four large operating rooms and two endoscopy suites have been built for today’s technology — and extra square footage has been factored in with the expectation of growth and demand in the future. The team wanted to be able to expand into the space, keeping the future care of patients in mind as well.
The main goal of Cape Regional Health System and its entities is to serve the community with the highest quality care. It truly sets them apart and makes all the difference for the patient. The nurses and physicians at the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center work collaboratively. This team mindset keeps the focus on how to best care for and serve the patient — and this provides for the best patient experience and allows the patient to focus on healing.
Cape Regional Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving residents and visitors throughout Cape May County. The system includes Cape Regional Medical Center, three urgent care facilities, Cape Regional Physicians Associates with over 60 primary care providers and specialists delivering services in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, the Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr., Cancer Center, the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center, the Jane Osborne Center, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness and numerous freestanding outpatient facilities providing wound care, radiology, lab and physical therapy services.
To schedule an appointment with a Cape Regional Surgeon, please call 609-463-CAPE. For more information please visit www.caperegional.com/surgery.