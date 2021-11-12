ERMA - Cape May County held its annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Nov. 11.
According to a county-issued release, Cape May County Commissioner and Retired Brigadier General Jeffrey Pierson served as the master of ceremonies, and Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio served as a speaker. The program also included three guest speakers U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), Susan Blood, the Senior Naval Science instructor at Middle Township High School Navy National Defense Cadet Corps, and Capt. Sarah “Kathy” Felger, commanding officer, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
“It felt good to have an in-person Veterans’ Day ceremony this year,” stated Pierson. “We are getting back to normal and were properly able to honor those men and women who have served our country. It is because of them that the U.S. is the greatest country in the world.”
The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners honored three veterans with the Certificate of Service award. Vince DiPrinzio, Joe Orlando, and Johnny Walker were all celebrated at this year’s ceremony. Area veterans also submitted artwork for a veterans art show that was held at the Naval Air Station.
“We honor our veterans all year long in Cape May County,” stated Desiderio. “We appreciate the sacrifices they have made. It is also an honor for us to provide our annual Certificate of Service awards to those deserving Veterans.”
Veterans, scouts, community organizations, and individual volunteers gathered Nov. 6, prior to Veterans’ Day, to place flags at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans' Cemetery to remember those men and women who have come before and served the U.S.