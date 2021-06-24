AVALON - Monica Zane, a local artist, whose work has been featured in cinema, television and art galleries, has written and illustrated a children’s book, “Rudy Doesn’t Like Roger,” which has received an award from The National Indie Excellence® Awards.
According to a release, the NIEA celebrates independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of the publishing industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics.
Established in 2005, NIEA’s entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, editors, authors and designers.
Zane began a career in the arts studying the natural landscapes and seascapes of Avalon. Her art has been featured in numerous galleries and on television in HBO's "Divorce and USA Network's "Royal Pains." She holds two studios, one in New York City and the other in Avalon.