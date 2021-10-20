Assemblyman Antwan McClellan - USE THIS ONE

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st)

This year, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Award will be presented to Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st), who was sworn into the New Jersey General Assembly in January 2020.  

McClellan serves on Assembly Appropriations, Homeland Security and State Preparedness, Tourism, Gaming and the Arts committees. 

The assemblyman is a member of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus, where he has spearheaded the New Jersey Black Heritage Trail. 

He currently serves as the confidential assistant/personnel director/public information officer in the Cape May County Sheriff's Department. 

The award will be presented at the chamber’s dinner at The Flanders Hotel Nov. 17. 

