This September will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the World Trade Center. As the Twin Towers began to fall, heroes stepped up. First responders entered through the fire and smoke in hopes to save lives, many sacrificing their own in doing so. In the end, 343 New York City firefighters died when the buildings collapsed and nearly 3,000 families lost a loved one from the attacks. These deaths resulted in spouses left widowed, children without parents, and parents
without children. Though we would love to put the awful day in our American history behind us, we cannot. Victims, families, and first responders are still in need of assistance.
Located at Seaport Pier in North Wildwood, NJ, Step to Remember aims to raise awareness and funds for four great foundations supporting 9/11 victims and their families- Travis Manion Foundation, Tuesday's Children, Wounded Warrior Project, and Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Event participants will have one hour to ascend the equivalent of the World Trade Center's 110 stories through OSHA approved scaffolding stair towers. While symbolically recreating the brave attempts to climb the towers made by first responders, participants will raise donations for the charities of their choosing.
We are now looking for participants to climb along with us as we reflect and remember 9/11 together. Register for a timeslot or form your own team to fundraise and climb together. For more information on team registration or to pledge your support please contact Matt McCabe at mmccabe@bgcapitalllc.com or by phone at 484-433-2017.
We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you at the Seaport this September 11th!
Seaport Pier Step to Remember” and "Seaport Pier" are not registered charities, however the Travis Manion Foundation, EIN #41-2237951, Tuesday's Children, EIN #52-2347446, Wounded Warrior Project, EIN #20-2370934, and Tunnel to Towers Foundation, EIN #02-0S54654 are registered 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organizations. Your selection of such organizations to receive your donation will result in said donation made in your name for tax purposes. No goods or services were provided by the organizations.