CAPE MAY - Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) will be hosting a Food Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., to collect non-perishable food, paper goods, toiletries and monetary donations to give to the Cape May Community Food Closet.  

According to a release, donations are welcome during these hours. The food closet provides ongoing support to local neighbors in need. 

Currently, the food closet lists the following items as most needed: taco mix, canned chicken, chicken soup, cereal, pasta, snack packs, Ramen noodles, kids snacks, Manwich®, Hamburger Helper®, canned fruit, Spam®, sardines, Pop Tarts®, cake mix, icing, cookie mix, toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, size 6 diapers, size 5 Pampers® (allergy requires Pampers®), Ensure®.  

For more information about the Food Closet and updates to this list, visit cmfoodcloset.org.

