COURT HOUSE - Boy Scouts Of America Troop 73 life scout Zachary DuFault unveiled his Eagle Scout Project.
According to a release, DuFault is a 16-year-old incoming senior, at Lower Cape May Regional High School. For his Eagle Scout project, he built an American flag retirement ceremony, at Cape May County Park South. The area consists of a steel fire pit and 180 dedication memorial bricks surrounded by five benches.
DuFault and fellow Scouts from Troop 73 hosted a flag retirement ceremony Aug. 17, in which over 200 people attended, including Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hays, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd), Sen. Michael Testa, Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan (all R-1st), Middle Township Deputy Mayor Theron "Ike" Gandy, local veteran organizations, members of Boy Scouts of America, and family and friends.
The U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard was on hand for the ceremony. The event was opened to the patriotic Cape May community to attend.
During the ceremony, an old and tattered American flag was disassembled and the stripes were removed and placed into the burning fire.
The purpose of The Cape May County flag retirement station is to encourage proper respect for the American flag and to ensure disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.
Usage of this area will be open to all veteran organizations, Boy Scout/Girl Scout troops, schools, churches and local organizations.