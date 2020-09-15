NJ 4-H Virtual Fair Ribbon Announced #1 (1).png

This summer was different in many ways. The Cape May County 4-H Fair that had been scheduled to take place on July 16, 17, and 18 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While the Cape May County 4-H Fair did not happen as we knew it, 4-H faculty, staff, and key volunteers worked together to create a New Jersey 4-H Virtual Fair for youth to showcase what they had learned. Their exhibits were then evaluated and judged just like at a live fair.

4-H’ers entered a wide variety of projects, including art projects, cooking, photography, and animal science. Some completed a STEM Challenge or showcased a community service project they completed. There were also some just for fun classes like the 4-H Attire, Recycled Scarecrow, Pet Costume, and the Trick Dog class.

Exhibitors were awarded virtual ribbons, plus a special commemorative ribbon is being sent to all participants of the Fair.

Over 1,500 entries were submitted for the NJ 4-H Virtual Fair! Congratulations to the 15 Cape May County 4-H Members who submitted a total of 63 entries in this year’s New Jersey 4-H Virtual 4-H Fair!

Rebecca Arcuri, 6th grade, 3 entries, 4-H Clubs: Needle and Thread, Canvas & Brush

Zachary Arms, 6th grade, 1 entry, 4-H Clubs: Pitchforks & Buckets, Gadgets & Gears

Lola Barry, 3rd grade, 1 entry, 4-H Club: Canvas & Brush

Robert Elwell, 11th grade, 6 entries, 4-H Clubs: Shore Blazers, Star Hollow Riders

Emma Gotwols, 4th grade, 9 entries, 4-H Clubs: Science Rocks, Pitchforks & Buckets, Gadgets & Gears, Canvas & Brush

Ethan Gotwols, Kindergarten, 8 entries, 4-H Clubs: Canvas & Brush, Science Rocks, Growing Sprouts

Edward Hoover, 7th grade, 10 entries, 4-H Clubs: Science Rocks, Scales & Tails, Tightlines, Teen Ambassadors, Kitchen Phanatics, Gadgets & Gears, Canvas & Brush

Joshua King, 11th grade, 3 entries, 4-H Club: Gadgets & Gears

Naomi King, 9th grade, 1 entry, 4-H Club: Gadgets & Gears

Rainbow McAtee, 5th grade, 3 entries, 4-H Clubs: Science Rocks, Kitchen Phanatics, Scales & Tails, Tightlines, Canvas & Brush

Autumn Richards, 7th grade, 9 entries, 4-H Clubs: Science Rocks, Needle & Thread, Scales & Tails, Tightlines, Kitchen Phanatics, Canvas & Brush, Teen Ambassadors

Molly Jane Richards, 1st grade, 4 entries, 4-H Clubs: Science Rocks, Scales & Tails, Growing Sprouts, Tightlines

Caileigh Schalick, 7th grade, 1 entry, 4-H Club: Whinny Pigs

Amelia Worthington, 6th grade, 3 entries, 4-H Clubs: Kitchen Phanatics, Tightlines

Elouise Worthington, 1st grade, 1 entry, 4-H Clubs: Tightlines, Growing Sprouts

You can view highlights of the NJ 4-H Fair at http://nj4h.rutgers.edu/virtual-fair/explore.html

