3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
$399,999
423 James Street, Erma. Welcome to 423 James Street, located in the Erma community in Lower Township. Don’t miss out on this beautiful two-story single-family home that is in a highly desirable neighborhood! On the main level of this house you’ll find a spacious living room with shiplap walls, modern grey tones, and premium Mohawk Smart Strand Carpet. There’s also an updated kitchen & dining area with granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and COREtec flooring. Rounding off this level of the home inside is a full utility room with a tankless hot water heater, water softener, washer, and dryer.
Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms along with the one full bathroom. The full bathroom has a shower/tub combo with a updated & bright beach theme. Heading back downstairs and outside to your backyard oasis you land on the large deck just off the back of the house. There’s a large pergola that conveys with the home and also an above ground 26 foot pool. The detached one car garage has electric already ran to the garage and there is also an additional storage shed.
Other perks of 423 James Street are eco-friendly solar panels, multi-zone heating & cooling, and the large 107 x 124 lot size that the property sits on. The asking price is $399,999.
Give Jason Casella, Realtor Sales Associate, a call at 609-408-4038 to schedule your private showing or for additional info! You can also reach Jason at our office at 609-884-5005 or via email at Jason@CoastlineRealty.com.