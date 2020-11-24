OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18, 2021.
According to a release, the ceremony, a long tradition in Ocean City, will be held virtually this year, and details on how to watch will be made available in advance of the event.
The ceremony includes the honoring of Ocean City residents with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, and the city is currently seeking nominations from the public for this year’s honorees. The awards are given to citizens who exemplify the philosophy and ideas of the late Dr. King.
Anybody interested in making a nomination can learn more and find online and printable forms at www.ocnj.us/mlk.