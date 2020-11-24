Ocean City Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18, 2021.

According to a release, the ceremony, a long tradition in Ocean City, will be held virtually this year, and details on how to watch will be made available in advance of the event.

The ceremony includes the honoring of Ocean City residents with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award, and the city is currently seeking nominations from the public for this year’s honorees. The awards are given to citizens who exemplify the philosophy and ideas of the late Dr. King.

Anybody interested in making a nomination can learn more and find online and printable forms at www.ocnj.us/mlk.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.