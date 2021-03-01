COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program, Food Label 411, from 7-8 p.m. March 18. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.
According to a release, the presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants will learn how to read a nutrition facts label, where to find secret ingredients of a label, and clues to know what is going in their body before they even take a bite.
Zellers stated, “Food labels are updated based on the dietary needs of Americans. This discussion will provide a history of the nutrition facts label and how to understand it, as well as information on how to use the ingredients label and food packaging to determine if a food is the right choice for you.”
To register in advance for Food Label 411 March 18th, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/65wyt9ve. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie, at 609-399-2434 ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.