cmc logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program, Food Label 411, from 7-8 p.m. March 18. The presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public. 

According to a release, the presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants will learn how to read a nutrition facts label, where to find secret ingredients of a label, and clues to know what is going in their body before they even take a bite. 

Zellers stated, “Food labels are updated based on the dietary needs of Americans. This discussion will provide a history of the nutrition facts label and how to understand it, as well as information on how to use the ingredients label and food packaging to determine if a food is the right choice for you.” 

To register in advance for Food Label 411 March 18th, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/65wyt9ve. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the webinar. For more information about the program, call Julie, at 609-399-2434 ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.