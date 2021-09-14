Away from Home Announcements

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:

Erin Schalick, of Court House, has been named to UF's IHSA Hunt Seat Team for 2021-2022.

****

New York Institute of Technology welcomed Sonali Chhotalal, of Court House, for the Fall 2021 semester.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.