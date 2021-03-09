COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences and Agriculture and Natural Resources Departments will present the virtual workshop Eat What You Grow Cabbage, Kale & Peas March 25.
According to a release, the free presentation will take place live via Zoom, from 6-7 p.m. The program will be presented by RCE of Cape May County’s Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, and Jen Sawyer, ANR county program associate for Commercial Agriculture.
Zellers stated, “We are excited to partner, once again, to offer this three-part Eat What You Grow series that promotes healthy living and teaches how to grow healthy food at home.”
The series classes will focus on specific vegetables and fruits, giving participants nutritional information and preparation ideas while teaching about growing tasty produce in a home garden. Part 1 of the series will cover Kale, Cabbage and Peas by introducing growing basics, providing information on the benefits of Kale, Cabbage and Peas plus recipes that encourage eating these veggies.
The class is open to the public; however, advanced registration is required at: https://go.rutgers.edu/ldphoknm. Rutgers Cooperative Extension is continuing to provide a variety of virtual programming in 2021 to meet the needs of the community.
Visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, for up-to-date information about programs offered throughout the year by Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County.