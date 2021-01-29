WILDWOOD - More than 98 attendees comprising educators, law enforcement, parents, and youth-serving organizations participated virtually in the 7th Annual P.R.I.D.E. Conference Jan. 21. (Prevention, Resources, Innovation, Development, Education) Committee.
According to a release, Supporting Cape May County Youth During a Global Pandemic, this year’s theme, specifically concentrated on the elevated needs of youth during this critical time and offering guidance on helping those vulnerable populations.
“Our lives have changed in a way we never thought possible because of the pandemic,” stated Natalia Leusner, Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition coordinator. “As a result, many have reported feeling isolated, disconnected, and mentally and physically at risk – including our youth. This conversation will focus on what is being done in our community to make sure the needs of the youth are being met. It will include the obstacles but, at the same time, highlight some of the creative ways in which they are being addressed.”
The conference began with a panel discussion titled Covid – Community, Outreach, Vision, Insight & Developments, where community leaders shared insights on navigating the pandemic while serving youth.
Panelists Kevin Thomas, public health coordinator at the Cape May County Department of Health, and J. Kenyon Kummings, superintendent of Wildwood Public Schools, discussed the collaborative efforts of the Health Department and the school district in reopening schools.
“Each district works one-on-one with a Department of Health liaison,” stated Thomas. “We are guided by CDC, and as we all know things can change quickly, but we have been able to address any needs on a case-by-case basis.”
“Communication has been key,” stated Kummings. “Each district has a unique situation, and in our open dialogue with the Health Department, we’ve been able to address our concerns in ways that best fit the needs of our school community. We initially hoped to come back for a couple of weeks so we could establish a connection with our students, especially those who were disengaged. Luckily, we’ve remained open though, still operating in the hybrid model; however, it’s been made clear to us that brick-and-mortar schools are needed.”
Joseph Castellucci, superintendent of the Lower Cape May Regional School District, covered another hot topic: how to keep students engaged and motivated.
“Maintaining extracurricular activities has been one tactic,” stated Castellucci. “We just wrapped up our fall season and are starting our winter sports. We are also working with the theatre group to get the plays running, and our mock trial teams are participating in virtual meets. Activities correlate with engagement, and it’s amazing to see what can happen in the classroom when students have these activities to look forward to.”
Castellucci also commented on the profound opportunities presented during the pandemic.
“We've learned a lot about ourselves as educators. We had to evolve and innovate. We tested the limits of our creativity and became fluid in technologies that were foreign pre-pandemic.
"One thing we must all takeaway from this situation is the youth paradigm shift. It has changed learning for students. It has made them more independent and capable, and they are taking more ownership of their education. In that regard, when we return to full-time, in-person instruction, classes will be different, and the manner we educate will alter to best meet these changes.”
Dr. Thomas Dawson Jr., senior pastor at The SOAR Church, detailed ways he and his creative team rallied the community to help those in need. Through fundraising, the church was able to provide school bags for 800 students living in Cape May County. They gathered hats, scarves and gloves for the homeless, which were distributed by Hope One of Cape May County, and they focused on food giveaways to help those battling food insecurity.
The church connected with groups such as the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBINewarkCAAA), who provided the necessary funds to help the Wildwood School District fix their internet connectivity issues, a project that cost more than $4,000. The group also contributed Christmas presents to Coastal Preparatory Recovery High School students and their families.
“You can’t just stop helping,” stated Dawson. “You just need to come up with creative ways to meet the needs within your community.”
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland discussed how the pandemic affected the Prosecutor’s Office community outreach.
“Not being able to get into the schools and reach the students, and not getting the Hope One van out in the community and to events has presented challenges. This isn’t something you can make up. The work is timely.”
Being present at the right time is important.
“We may have a program that reaches a child just when they are thinking about going down the wrong path, and we might cut them off. We cannot go back in time or recreate it.”
“A lot of us on the panel are working together to work around the limitations.”
Sutherland highlighted the work done to aid the Health Department. His office offered the assistance of the Hope One van, which was used as a mobile testing site. Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office partnered with the SOAR Church and used the Hope One van to distribute the bookbags to students, large quantities of hand sanitizer to public housing, and clothing to the homeless.
Sutherland also spoke on the Handle with Care initiative, now a state-wide program, and addressed a new aspect they are working on called the Special Needs Registry.
“With the Special Needs Registry, law enforcement would be aware if an adult or a child has autism, or a mental health impairment, or physical impairment, like diabetes. The registry would be put in a secure place so that first responders would know about it, which is very important.”
The information is voluntary and can be added by those who wish to have it on file.
Temerity Ennis-Berry, senior prevention specialist at Cape Assist, provided state-wide resources to attendees to help both youth and adults. Two specific mentions included PerformCare, which offers children and families in New Jersey the ability to obtain available behavioral health, substance use treatment, and developmental disability services; and New Jersey Hope and Healing, which offers mental health and addiction services, as well as crisis counseling for adults.
The underlying recipe for success woven into each panelist’s response was community partnerships. Cape May County is a tight-knit and supportive area that benefits greatly when organizations join forces for the greater good.
A presentation called Generation Z: Working with Today’s Youth, led by Castellucci and Ennis-Berry, was revealing. The session identified the unique makeup of this generation of 10-to 22-year-olds, and their differences when compared with baby boomers, Generation X, and Millennials.
Some key takeaways from the presentation included Gen Z’s views on the world.
Unpredictability is what they know as a fact of life. Security and privacy are not guaranteed, they grew up with technology and it is all they know. They are independent freethinkers, who are fluid and flexible, but feel pressure to optimize their time. To effectively reach them, authenticity is key.
The conference closed on a positive note with attendees ready to incorporate what they learned into the work they do and the youth they serve.
The Cape May County P.R.I.D.E. Committee was formed in 2013, in response to the growing opioid crisis. The committee focuses on generating awareness and educating the public on opioid misuse, risk and protective factors for youth.
The committee is funded through the Sea Isle City Board of Education, and members include the Sea Isle City Board of Education, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cape May County Office of Education, County Educators, the County Department of Human Services, and Cape Assist.