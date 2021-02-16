To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Middle Township plans to hold a special outdoor community event March 16 to commemorate one year to the day that Covid prompted sweeping shutdowns throughout New Jersey.
According to a release, “Covid at One Year: Light After Darkness” will bring the community together to remember those the township lost and honor those who worked to keep their neighbors safe.
The event will begin at 6 p.m., at the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex, 7 Fulling Mill Rd. The public is expected to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Anyone who does not attend in person will be able to see the event livestreamed on the Middle Township Facebook page.
“We feel it is important and proper to pause to remember those we have lost and reflect on the toll the last year has taken on our hometown,” Mayor Timothy Donohue stated. “At the same time, we want to honor those who stepped up to truly make a difference in these most challenging times.”
The ceremony will include live singing, a prayer, and remarks by Township Committee members and other speakers. The township also will take the opportunity to thank the brave workers and volunteers who helped the community.
The event is scheduled to end around sunset, with a candlelight vigil to remember the Middle Township residents lost to Covid. The township wants to individually memorialize these residents.
Those wanting their loved ones to be included in this tribute, please email their name and photo to Special Events Coordinator Nancy McDevitt, at nmcdevitt@middletownship.com. Check the Middle Township Facebook page for additional details that will be shared closer to the date of the event.