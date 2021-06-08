The owner of Pure Juice + Kitchen, Vanessa Scarani is an advocate for educating the community about what we feed our bodies and where our food comes from.
Vanessa states, “Ingredients matter, where they come from, how they are grown, it all makes a difference. Our ingredients are what separates us.”
And this is exactly what she is accomplishing through Pure Juice + Kitchen. By educating the community about where our food comes from, Vanessa is living her passion. Her thoughtfully crafted menu with nutrient dense ingredients keeps guests fueled throughout the day. Whether you need a smoothie after your morning workout or a grain+salad bowl before the midday meeting, Pure Juice + Kitchen has got you covered.
“Everything we offer is done with intention. We make it, we don’t buy it,” Vanessa explains.
From the dressings and roasted nuts on your salad, the jam on your toast, to the granola topped on your smoothie bowl, all are made in-house. This also includes their house-made almond + cashew mylks.
Some of the local +/or organic ingredients they source are just up the road. Pure Juice + Kitchen is the only place on the 7 mile island serving organic coffee with house-made nut milks + house-made syrups. They use small batch roaster, Harry & Beans Organic Coffee, located in Oceanview, NJ. Stone Circle Farm, a local CMCH farm, grows specific vegetables for them. The microgreens you get on your toast come from Taylor Creek Farms, located in Rio Grande, NJ. They also use local sea salt purveyor, Salty Acres and Busy Bees Honey, to just name a few.
Vanessa became interested in nutrition and its affects on the body back in early 2013. A desire to get educated and share this passion with others, led to the rental of a commercial kitchen in 2015, where her raw cold-pressed juice business was born, pureJUICE. Delivering to clients, she quickly gained support from the local community.
In 2019, pureJUICE evolved into Pure Juice + Kitchen, and opened their first storefront location on Third Avenue located in Stone Harbor, NJ, right next to Stone Harbor Yoga. It became an instant hit with yogis, locals, and visitors alike, and in just a few short years, they outgrew their first location.
This spring, Pure Juice + Kitchen relocated to a new home, the corner of 95th + 2nd Avenue in Stone Harbor, NJ. The new shop features an updated design in a bigger space, with more opportunities to connect with the community, bike path accessibility, easy parking, and is becoming the coolest corner in town.
In addition to raw cold-pressed juice + wellness shots, they serve superfood smoothies + smoothie bowls, a full organic coffee bar, a handcrafted toast menu, made to order salads, and much more!
Interested in a juice cleanse? Want your raw cold-pressed juice on the daily? Check out the juice pre-order menu located on their website. Pre-order is available for in-store pickup or local delivery (Avalon, Stone Harbor, CMCH) twice a week (Pick-Up/Delivery is on Fridays + Mondays).
Pure Juice + Kitchen also just started a “Rise + Shine Run Club”. They meet every Wednesday at 7am in front of the store. All levels are welcome, runners, walkers and anyone who wants to get up and out.
Join Pure Juice + Kitchen at their new location for good food + good vibes all summer long!
Your one stop healthy shop when visiting the beach!
Pure Juice + Kitchen will be open in the extended season as well. Be sure to follow them on Instagram and/or Facebook for all the juicy deets. Pure Juice + Kitchen is located at 9410 2nd Avenue Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. For more information, email hello@purejuiceandkitchen.com or visit purejuiceandkitchen.com.