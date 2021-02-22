COURT HOUSE - The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch and Learn Program, "Dietary Fat…the Good and the Bad," from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
According to a release, the presentation is part of the virtual Lunch and Learn series FCHS is offering on the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of November, December and June.
The Lunch and Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor. Zellers stated, “I am excited to offer this series that provides participants with health and wellness information during their lunch hour. Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy, half-hour tidbit of wellness, such as this program that focuses on dietary fat.”
This presentation will identify the differences between good fats and bad fats in our diet while conveying the need for healthy fats in our lives and provide alternatives to high-fat foods that are both healthy and tasty. To register in advance for "Dietary Fat…the Good and the Bad," visit https://go.rutgers.edu/4skplm63.
After registering, an email with information about joining the meeting will be sent. Lunch and Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County YouTube channel. Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered.
They can be followed on Facebook, at FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit their website, capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.