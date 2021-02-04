cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will present the virtual program, "Functional Food…Chocolate," from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

According to a release, the presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Free Public Library, is free and open to the public.

The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant Professor. This program will increase participant’s knowledge about the plant origin, historical facts, processing and preparation of chocolate. Zellers added, “Additionally, the goal is to create an understanding of the current research and possible health benefits of chocolate and identify the recommendations for including chocolate in a healthful, plant-based diet.”

To register in advance for Functional Foods…Chocolate visit https://go.rutgers.edu/tw8w8h7y. After registering, an email will be sent, with information about joining the webinar. 

For more information about the program, call Julie, at 609-399-2434 ext. 5222, or email jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.

