COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension departments from coastal counties in New Jersey have joined forces to present the two-part virtual seminar series "What’s the Catch? 'New Jersey Seafood & Healthy Living 2021.'"
According to a county release, this is the second year that this seminar series is being offered. This year, the state-wide initiative will take place virtually via Zoom Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The first seminar will focus on New Jersey’s fishing and aquaculture industries and will feature Dr. Douglas Zemeckis, agriculture and natural resources county agent III, Rutgers Cooperative Extension (RCE) of Ocean, Atlantic, and Monmouth counties, and Lisa M. Calvo, marine scientist/aquaculture extension program coordinator, Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory, Rutgers University.
Topics covered will include seafood harvested and grown in New Jersey, responsible and sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices, and the science and management of New Jersey’s marine ecosystems.
Zemeckis stated, “New Jersey is known as the Garden State, but fewer people are aware of the many local, high-quality seafood products landed or grown in New Jersey. We will provide an overview of New Jersey's marine fisheries and aquaculture industries, including the species most commonly landed or grown, as well as the responsible practices employed by industry members and the management practices implemented to maintain the long-term sustainability of our resources, marine ecosystems, and coastal communities.”
The second seminar will focus on the health and nutrition of New Jersey seafood and features Christine Zellers, Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) educator/ assistant professor, RCE Cape May County, Joanne Kinsey, FCHS educator/professor, RCE Atlantic and Ocean counties, Rachel Tansey, senior FCHS extension associate, RCE Monmouth County, and Lauren Errickson, senior program administrator, RCE; Ph.D. candidate, Nutritional Sciences Graduate Program.
Participants will hear about dietary guidelines for seafood consumption for Americans, including pregnant women, the nutritional value and benefits of seafood consumption, and get tips on cooking seafood and decoding seafood labeling.
Zellers stated, “Seafood is a nutritious part of a healthy diet, but selecting and preparing fish is often a mystery. We hope to provide the public with information that will support greater consumption of New Jersey seafood.”
Register in advance for both seminars at go.rutgers.edu/pibxkvqq. The seminar series is free, and although it is recommended to attend both programs, it is not necessary.
For additional information, email zellers@njaes.rutgers.edu.