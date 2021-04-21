thumbnail_IMG_1948.jpg
AVALON - The Avalon Garden Club, for the first time since February 2020, met in person at the 39th Street tennis building, in Avalon. 

According to a release, members purchased flowers and made 18 small “pots of cheer” in their greenhouse, which were later delivered to Crest View Nursing Home to bring smiles to residents' faces.  Avalon Garden Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month from September to June and welcomes new members. 

Co-presidents Pat Coyle and Linda McCullough delivered the arrangements to the staff for distribution throughout the building. 

