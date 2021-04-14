WEST CAPE MAY - In partnership with the American Red Cross, the City of Cape May is proud to sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive at the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway, West Cape May, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 26.
This event is available to all regional residents and valued visitors in the Cape May area. Please remember that each donation of blood can help save up to three lives. Appointments for the blood drive are preferred and can be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by registering online, at redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code: Cape May City.) Walk-ins will be accepted.