Cancellation of this summer’s 4-H fair also meant cancellation of the 4-H livestock program’s annual livestock market auction. The following members had already purchased hogs and/or lambs to raise for the sale: Simon Allay, Elizabeth Schalick, Caileigh Schalick, Patrick Schalick, and the Milky Ways Club. The 4-H livestock program is grateful to Warren Alexander, of Atlantic Shellfish, Inc., who purchased all six animals this year. Mr. Alexander is an alumni of the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program and has been a longtime supporter of the livestock program. Thank you, Mr. Alexander!

