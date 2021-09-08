COURT HOUSE - Cape May County 4-H announced that Robert “Robbie” Elwell won third runner up in the 2021 NJ 4-H State Equestrian of the Year Contest, held virtually Aug. 11
According to a release, Elwell, Cape May County Senior Equestrian of the Year, is a member of the Shore Blazers 4-H Club and a 2021 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. For the state contest, he submitted a resume, essay, participated in a virtual interview with state judges, and gave a virtual stage presentation that focused on his experiences and lessons learned during the Covid pandemic.
The Equestrian of the Year contest is an ambassador program that encourages 4-Hers to become well-rounded individuals with a comprehensive background in the horse field. Emphasis is placed on participation in educational equine events, public speaking skills, leadership proficiency, and county-level teen leadership programs, community service, and other equine-related activities.
Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator, stated, “Robbie is a wonderful example of a well-rounded 4-H member who has actively participated in 4-H programs, activities, contests, 4-H fairs, as well as, educational 4-H camps and conferences. We are proud of all of his achievements.”