COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch and Learn Program, Feeling a Little Salty…Sodium in Our Diet, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. March 25, 2021.
According to a release, the presentation is part of the virtual Lunch and Learn series FCHS is offering the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of November, December and June.
The Lunch and Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor.
Zellers stated, “This convenient, virtual, educational program provides participants with health and wellness information while they are eating their lunch at work or at home. Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy half-hour tidbit of wellness such as this program that focuses on sodium.”
In this presentation, Zellers will discuss sodium and its effect on our body, provide viewers with an understanding of sodium on the nutrition facts label and provide tips on how to reduce salt consumption with healthy, tasty cooking.
To register in advance for Feeling a Little Salty…Sodium in Our Diet, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/c012qzyw. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch and Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County YouTube channel.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension is not providing in-person programming at this time; however, virtual programming is being offered. They can be followed on Facebook, at FCHSCapeMayCounty, for the latest program details. Also, for up-to-date information on the Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.