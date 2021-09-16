COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold the Lunch and Learn Program: DASH Diet for Hypertension, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
According to a county release, this presentation is part of the virtual Lunch and Learn series presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, which is offered the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of June, November and December.
Zellers stated, “This series allows viewers a chance to have lunch, while at work or at home, and learn about a variety of wellness topics at the same time. This month, we will focus on the DASH Diet.”
Participants will learn about the DASH Diet, its benefits, and tips on fitting the DASH Diet into their lives. To register for DASH Diet for Hypertension, visit https://go.rutgers.edu/zwdny428.
After registering, those who registered will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch and Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County’s YouTube channel.
For up-to-date information, follow their Facebook page, at FCHSCapeMayCounty, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.