COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program announced that 4-H clubs continue to meet and learn together – even if it is virtually. Some 4-H clubs have banded together to hold joint club meetings so that members from different clubs could have the opportunity to socialize and learn as a group.
According to a release, the joint meetings consist of educational presentations, games and other activities.
Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, stated, “For the past year, we have been thinking outside the box to continue to provide worthwhile programs for our members, even though we couldn’t gather in person, so virtual programs became our new normal. The joint meetings between the livestock and horse 4-H clubs have presented new opportunities for members from different clubs to share information with each other and have some laughs.”
All horse 4-H club meetings have been taking place since the summer, with members from the Horsin’ Around, Hy-Riders, Shore Blazers, Star Hollow Riders, Whinny Pigs, and the Wranglers 4-H clubs meeting monthly on Zoom. The meetings provide members the opportunity to present a lesson to the group and participate in fun games.
For example, at a recent meeting, Ava Nieves, of the Hy-Riders 4-H Club, shared her knowledge on trailering your horse safely via a video that she made with the help of her leader, Brooke Schaffer. The next meeting of the all-horse clubs will take place Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.
The livestock 4-H clubs consisting of the Barnyard Buddies, Milky Ways, Pitchforks and Buckets, and the Whinny Pigs have also been holding joint meetings. The 4-H Livestock Committee decided to hold joint meetings, after learning of the success of the horse clubs’ group meetings.
John "Duke" Hamann, leader of the Pitchforks and Buckets 4-H Club, stated, “Our first meeting, hosted by the Pitchforks and Buckets 4-H Club, consisted of an icebreaker game to introduce everyone, a Kahoot game based on general goat knowledge and one on cavies, or guinea pigs. Both of these games were based on questions that would be used by judges in showmanship competitions.”
Another livestock meeting, hosted by the Whinny Pigs 4-H Club, included a Kahoot game on rabbits and sheep. Also, Patrick and Lauren Kelly, members of the Whinny Pigs 4-H Club, provided informative video presentations. Lauren gave a presentation to share what she knows about caring for rabbits. She thinks the joint meetings are beneficial.
“I get to learn about different animals and meet new people and they get to learn from me. I am learning so much from other club members and would like to continue meeting together.”
Patrick stated, “One positive thing about the joint meetings is learning from other clubs. I barely knew anything about bunnies, now I know a lot of interesting facts. I also learned about the different breeds of guinea pigs.”
Patrick’s presentation was about showing sheep – one of his favorite things. He is enjoying the virtual joint meetings but is looking forward to meeting in person with his club members, hopefully soon.
Hamann added, “I am happy to say that members of most of the livestock clubs have been attending the meetings and are having a lot of fun and learning new things. After not having an in-person 4-H Fair in 2020, I believe these meetings help get our 4-H kids together to learn from each other. The younger kids in the group benefit the most as the older kids act as mentors. We are planning on continuing these meetings into the spring.”
Horner concluded, “I am very proud of the Cape May County 4-H community’s ability to adapt and come together.”
Those who would like to learn more about the programs offered by the 4-H Youth Development Program, in Cape May County, can call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, visit our website, at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, or follow their Facebook page, at Cape-May-4-H.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County educational programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.