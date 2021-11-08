NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Every year, Samaritan's Purse International Relief, which runs Operation Christmas Child, holds National Collection Week during the third week in November, when more than 4,000 drop-off locations are open across the country. 

According to the organization's website, the First United Methodist Church of Court House will serve as a drop-off location. Drop-off times are available here.

Throughout the year, those interested can also build a shoebox online, or mail or drop off their gift-filled shoeboxes to the organization's offices, in Boone or Charlotte, North Carolina. Those who choose to mail a shoebox gift are asked to fill out an online drop-off form.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.