SEA ISLE CITY - Over 600 athletes registered to compete in the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol’s Capt. Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run Aug. 14.
According to a city release, the run first began in 1970; however, because it was canceled due to Covid in 2020, this year marked the event’s 50th running.
While the majority of the event’s runners were from the Delaware Valley, others traveled greater distances to compete in the race, with some listing Florida, Massachusetts, Colorado and Washington as their home states. At the end of the competition, trophies were presented to the race’s top winners in numerous divisions.
The overall first-place winner of run was Kevin McDonnell, 31, of Moorestown, with a time of 56 minutes, 34.16 seconds. David Dorsey, 26, whose hometown was not given, was the second-place winner (57:19.43); and Rob Morro, 24, of Media, Pennsylvania, took home third-place honors (58:19.61).
Olivia DeRogatis, 26, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was the first-place winner in the Women’s Division, with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 4.73 seconds, finishing 23rd overall.
Ken McKinney, 74, of Riviera Beach, Florida, finished first in the “Over 70” category, with a time of two hours, 16 minutes, 2.47 seconds.
For additional race results, go to www.compuscore.com. For more information about the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol, go to www.sicbp.com.
To view a 10-Mile Island Run photo gallery, go to www.VISITSICNJ.com.