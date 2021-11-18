During a dinner for the veterans of VFW Post 1963, which was prepared and hosted by their organization’s Auxiliary, each veteran was given a “goody bag” that was hand-decorated and filled with sweet-treats by members of Girl Scout Troop 41012. Shown giving bags to veterans Bob Bowman (at right) and Rich Lomax is Girl Scout Tessa Himstedt.
On November 15, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary prepared a homemade meal for the veterans of their organization – a gesture that was well-received by the vets.
Provided
Shown on November 15 are (from left) Chris Kelly, John Felicitti, Vince Conti, and Tim Macaleer as they wait to enjoy a special dinner for veterans hosted by VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary.
Provided
SEA ISLE CITY – On the evening of November 15, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary treated the veterans of their organization to a homemade dinner inside Post 1963’s meeting room.
The hot meal was lovingly prepared by the Auxiliary members, and was served at a buffet table manned by young men from Boy Scout Troop 76.
In addition to serving the meal, the Boy Scouts also gave the veterans handmade greeting cards that thanked them for their service; and while the dinner was being enjoyed, members of Girl Scout Troop 41012 walked table-to-table and handed each veteran a “goody bag” that the girls had decorated and filled with homemade cookies.
“We are very happy to have a good relationship with our local VFW and to be able to work with them on efforts such as this,” said Boy Scout Troop Leader Bob Day, who also stated that his scouts had recently performed other service projects for Post 1963.
“We had the honored privilege of serving dinner to those who served our nation in foreign wars – and it did us a world of good to give something back to them, as small as that gesture was,” said VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “The evening was a complete success, and we very much appreciated the opportunity to have our local scouts make the night extra-special for the veterans.”
“This was the first time we held this type of dinner for our veterans, and I hope it is the start of a new tradition at Post 1963,” added Mrs. Lloyd.
For more information about VFW Post 1963 and their Auxiliary, go to www.vfwpost1963.com or phone 609-263-1711.
