COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program congratulates the winners of its 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest.
According to a release, Robert “Robbie” Elwell was selected as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year, and Caitlyn Schaffer was named Junior Equestrian of the Year for a second time.
Elwell, a senior at Lower Cape May Regional High School, has been in 4-H for nine years and is a member of the Shore Blazers 4-H Club. Elwell stated, “4-H has taught me the importance of caring, leadership, citizenship and community service. I recently joined my local volunteer fire company to continue the values that I learned through 4-H.”
Schaffer, 2020 and 2021 Cape May County 4-H Junior Equestrian of the Year, is in the seventh grade at Upper Township Middle School. She has been in 4-H for six years and is a member of the Hy-Riders 4-H Club. Schaffer listed the challenges of the past year as a reason to apply again this year.
“I feel due to Covid-19, my role was different than past years, and I wanted a chance to serve under normal circumstances and in-person," Schaffer stated.
Congratulations also go to Kate Mihal, who was runner-up in the Senior Division. Mihal has been in 4-H for nine years and is in the Milky Ways and Hy-Riders 4-H clubs.
Special thanks to contest judges Amanda Burnell and Joanne Champion, who judged contestants on a written resume and 4-H story, a personal interview, and a stage presentation on how the pandemic has affected their 4-H involvement, and their ability to show their horses.
“All three candidates impressed our judges with their leadership skills, their enthusiasm for 4-H, and their passion for horses,” stated Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator.
Elwell will go on to represent the county at the NJ State 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest, in August. For more information about 4-H opportunities for youth, visit https://capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/ or call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605.