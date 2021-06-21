NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program congratulates the winners of its 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest.  

According to a release, Robert “Robbie” Elwell was selected as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year, and Caitlyn Schaffer was named Junior Equestrian of the Year for a second time. 

Elwell, a senior at Lower Cape May Regional High School, has been in 4-H for nine years and is a member of the Shore Blazers 4-H Club. Elwell stated, “4-H has taught me the importance of caring, leadership, citizenship and community service. I recently joined my local volunteer fire company to continue the values that I learned through 4-H.” 

Schaffer, 2020 and 2021 Cape May County 4-H Junior Equestrian of the Year, is in the seventh grade at Upper Township Middle School. She has been in 4-H for six years and is a member of the Hy-Riders 4-H Club. Schaffer listed the challenges of the past year as a reason to apply again this year.  

“I feel due to Covid-19, my role was different than past years, and I wanted a chance to serve under normal circumstances and in-person," Schaffer stated. 

Congratulations also go to Kate Mihal, who was runner-up in the Senior Division. Mihal has been in 4-H for nine years and is in the Milky Ways and Hy-Riders 4-H clubs. 

Special thanks to contest judges Amanda Burnell and Joanne Champion, who judged contestants on a written resume and 4-H story, a personal interview, and a stage presentation on how the pandemic has affected their 4-H involvement, and their ability to show their horses.  

“All three candidates impressed our judges with their leadership skills, their enthusiasm for 4-H, and their passion for horses,” stated Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator. 

Elwell will go on to represent the county at the NJ State 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest, in August. For more information about 4-H opportunities for youth, visit https://capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu/ or call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605. 

