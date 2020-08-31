CAPE MAY - Sixty-seven participants paddled around the Cape May Island Aug. 23 to raise money for the Desatnick Foundation and those individuals who live with paralysis/spinal cord injury (SCI).
According to a release, The Desatnick Foundation offers financial and emotional assistance to SCI's that live (or are injured) in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Monmouth counties. The event was organized by DelMoPro, which raised over $64,000 for the foundation through donations and sponsorships. Women and men, ranging from 14 to 58 years old, paddled on surf ski, outrigger canoes (OC1), stand-up paddle bard (SUP) and prone/traditional paddle boards.
Private vessel operators, SeaTow Cape May, Town Bank Fire Department, Cape May Beach Patrol, Cape May Point Beach Patrol, Wildwood Beach Patrol, Cape May Fire Department, Cape May Police Department, New Jersey State Police Marine Division and others assisted with logistics and safety on the water.
The event started and finished in the Cape May Harbor, at the Lost Fisherman's Memorial, and circumnavigated Cape May. Paddlers went out the Cold Spring Inlet, west towards the Cape May Light House, past the SS Atlantus, through the Cape May Canal, to finish at the Fisherman's Memorial.