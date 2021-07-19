Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - The Philadelphia Phillies Youth Home Run Derby is coming to Sea Isle City’s Dealy Field Aug. 1.  

According to a city release, this free event is open to boys and girls ages 7-12 who want to compete in a batting contest – and hopefully advance to the next level of competition. Participants can register on-site on the day of the event, at 10:15 a.m.  

During the derby, representatives from the Philadelphia Phillies organization will operate automatic pitching machines, as kids swing away for the outfield fences. 

Girls (age 7-12) and Boys (age 9-10) will compete starting at 11 a.m., and Boys (ages 7-8 and 11-12) will compete starting noon. Prizes will be given to the day’s top batters. 

For more information, call the Sea Isle City Recreation Office, at 609-263-0050. 

