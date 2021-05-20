COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Tightlines Fishing Club is hosting the New Jersey Youth Fishing Challenge in Cape May County June 5.
According to a release, the fishing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cox Hall Creek Wildlife Management Area, located at 5 Shawmont Avenue, in Villas, (formerly the Ponderlodge Golf Course). The event is free and open to all youth under the age of 20.
The NJ Youth Fishing Challenge, sponsored by NJDEP Division of Fish & Wildlife's Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program, will be happening throughout New Jersey to promote fishing among youth and their families. It takes place on the first of the state’s two free fishing days, when no license is required, therefore, the entire family is encouraged to join the fun.
“Fishing is relaxing, easy to learn, and it can be enjoyed individually or with friends,” stated Allen Stokes, leader of the 4-H Tightlines Fishing Club. “It is also a great way to keep kids active and busy, so it is a perfect fit with the Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program, which our 4-H Club is proud to host locally,” added Stokes.
The 8-acre fishing pond, at Cox Hall Creek, is stocked with bass, trout, catfish and perch. There will be plenty of fish for everyone; just bring fishing equipment and bait to have fun. Prizes will be awarded to registered youth at the end of the event.
A 4-H membership is not needed to participate; however, all participants must pre-register by noon June 4 to adhere to Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s Covid restrictions. To register for the event in Cape May County, go to https://go.rutgers.edu/it60it83.
The goal of New Jersey's Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program is to encourage school-aged children to avoid tobacco, drugs and alcohol usage by providing alternative activities that involve learning to fish, appreciating aquatic and environmental resources, and developing positive life skills. The program provides students with access to extracurricular outlets that utilize New Jersey’s incredible outdoor recreational assets.