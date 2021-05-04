COURT HOUSE - The Spring 2021 4-H Paper Clover Campaign, in partnership with Tractor Supply Company (TSC), started April 28 and will continue until May 9.
According to a release, this event marks the 11th year of collaboration between the organizations on the national in-store and online fundraiser, benefiting national and state 4‑H programming.
Shoppers at any of the 26 Tractor Supply Company stores in New Jersey, including the one located at 3810 Route 9 South, in Rio Grande, will have the opportunity to support the New Jersey 4-H Program by choosing to donate at the checkout while in a store or online from the TSC website, at https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h.
Every year, 4-H members in Cape May County participate in educational programs to help position them with the skills they need to succeed in their lives and careers. The funds raised from the Tractor Supply 4-H Paper Clover Campaign provide scholarships for Cape May County 4-H members to participate in valuable national 4-H leadership experiences and state camping programs.
Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president, marketing, Tractor Supply Company, stated, “We are proud to be able to provide essential funding to state 4-H programs. These programs make a positive impact on young people that last a lifetime. The continued success of the Tractor Supply Paper Clover fundraiser demonstrates the importance of our 4-H partnership with our customers, team members and communities.”
For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Program, email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us, call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, or visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is part of Rutgers, New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station-Cooperative Extension. 4-H offers educational programs to all youth, grades K-13 (one year out of high school), on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.