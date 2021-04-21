thumbnail_Rainbow McAtee NJ 4-H Cooking Contest-cropped.jpg

Cape May County 4-H member Rainbow McAtee placed second in the Junior Division of the New Jersey 4-H cooking challenge April 17.

 Provided

COURT HOUSE - Cape May County 4-H member Rainbow McAtee placed second in the Junior Division of the 2021 Virtual New Jersey 4-H Cooking Challenge April 17.  

According to a release, McAtee, who is in the sixth grade, is a member of the Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Cooking Club, Canvas & Brush, Scales & Tails, Science Rocks, and Tightlines 4-H clubs. 

Fourteen 4-Hers, representing Bergen, Cape May, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris and Somerset counties, were challenged to create a dish from a secret ingredient in a limited amount of time and present it for evaluation. 

Rainbow made spicy, cheesy Quesadilla, using cheddar cheese – the secret ingredient. 

The contest consisted of two divisions, Individual and Siblings, with two classes each, junior grades 4-7, and senior, grades 8-13. The winner in each class is now eligible to compete in the national competition. 

