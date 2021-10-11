COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold their next in-person meeting Oct. 20, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Lockwood Youth Center, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road, Court House.
According to a county release, there will be a special presentation, “I was Raised by My Grandmother,” with guest speaker Daniel Canova Sr. Chris Zellers, FCHS educator/assistant professor, stated, “Dan, a successful construction designmanager, will provide a glimpse of a grandchild’s perspective of being loved and raised by his grandmother.”
Children who might benefit from hearing Canova's story are welcome to stay and listen. There will be childcare for those children too young or unable to understand the topic.
New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program.
Due to Covid restrictions and planning purposes, advanced registration is required by Oct. 15, so call 609-465-5115 ext. 3603, or email christine.zellers@co.cape-may.nj.us.
There is no charge for this program that takes place on the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July, when there are no scheduled meetings. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program following at 6 p.m.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Call 609-465-5115 ext. 3603 for more information or to register for the program.