TRENTON - The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, announced April 12 that it is hosting a special six-part, interactive virtual learning series designed to provide New Jersey businesses and nonprofits with the latest information to support recovery from disruptions caused by Covid.
According to a release, the series runs from April 20 – May 13 and will cover several fundamental topics, including financial resources, technical assistance, tips for obtaining government contracts, Covid safety protocols and resources for nonprofits.
Registration is free to the public, and participants can join the webinars or sign up for individual sessions based on topics that are of interest.
Strategically timed around National Small Business Week (May 3-9), the NJBAC is partnering with various organizations and associations on the series, including the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), among others.
“Whether public or private, large or small, new or established, businesses in the state have faced unprecedented challenges this year and have grown and evolved in response,” stated Melanie Willoughby, executive director of the NJBAC. “Given these developments, our new virtual series will provide useful resources and information for businesses statewide.”
She added, “The message is clear: even if we cannot safely gather in person, we want to help businesses in the state get on the road to recovery.”
Topics for the series include:
- “Resources for Nonprofits” – April 20, at noon
- “Government Procurement – Making Government Your Customer” – April 22, at noon
- “Technical Assistance Opportunities” – April 27, at noon
- “Financial Resources” – Thursday, April 29 at noon
- “Covid Safety in the Workplace” – May 11, at noon
- “Let These Government Services Help You” – May 13, at noon
The webinars will be streamed live, and the slides and recordings will be circulated to all registrants after the webcasts. Guests will be invited to ask questions and participate in the discussion. All webcasts will take place via Zoom.
To learn more about NJBAC’s “Resources for Recovery and Growth Virtual Series,” click here.