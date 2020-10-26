COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension Departments from coastal counties, in New Jersey, have joined forces to present a two-part virtual seminar series "What’s the Catch? New Jersey Seafood & Healthy Living.”
According to a release, part two of the new coastal state-wide initiative will be held virtually Oct. 28, from 6:30-8 p.m.
The upcoming seminar Oct. 28 will focus on nutrition and feature Christine Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences (FCHS) educator/assistant professor RCE Cape May County, Joanne Kinsey, FCHS educator/professor RCE Atlantic and Ocean counties, Rachel Tansey, FCHS educator, RCE Monmouth County, and Lauren Errickson, senior program administrator, RCE; Ph.D. candidate, Department of Nutritional Sciences.
Participants will hear about dietary guidelines for seafood consumption for Americans, including pregnant women, the nutritional value and benefits of seafood consumption, and get tips on cooking seafood and decoding seafood labeling.
Zellers stated, “Seafood is a nutritious part of a healthy diet, but selecting and preparing fish is often a mystery. We hope to provide the public with information that will support greater consumption of New Jersey seafood.”
Part-one of the seminar series took place Oct. 14 and covered topics that included the many types of seafood that are harvested or grown by New Jersey’s fishing and aquaculture industries discussed the responsible and sustainable practices adopted by stakeholders and the science and management that supports the sustainability of these industries and New Jersey’s marine ecosystems.