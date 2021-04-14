NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Police Department will participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 24.
According to a release, this initiative, which focuses on removing potentially dangerous drugs from our nation’s homes, provides an opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceuticals and other medications to law enforcement officers for proper disposal.
According to Col. Richard Arroyo, police administrator for the authority, this DEA program addresses a vital public safety and health issue.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are prone to misuse and abuse,” Arroyo stated. “It is important to properly dispose of expired, unwanted or unused prescription medicines to diminish opportunities for easy access to these medications. We hope folks will take advantage of this opportunity to do just that.”
Arroyo added that the program is confidential.
“No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present,” he stated. “In fact, participants will be asked to remove any personal information from bottles or packages.” Since the bi-state agency began participating in the NTBI, in 2010, more than 2,500 pounds of medication have been collected at DRBA sites.
When: April 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The DRBA Police Department has established three collection sites:
- Wilmington - New Castle Airport Terminal Building, 151 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle, Delaware
- Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Dr., Lewes, Delaware
- Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day focuses on providing a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Numerous collection sites are established throughout the area for the public to relinquish over-the-counter, controlled substance or prescription drugs – including tablets, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids, as well as expired animal medication and vitamins.
Syringes are not included in the list of acceptable items.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are also advised that the typical methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.
The public can find the nearest collection sites in their community by logging on to the internet and going to the www.dea.gov website, and clicking on the drug disposal icon. After clicking on the icon, you must enter your zip code and the database will query the collection sites that have been registered and provide you with the nearest collection site near that zip code.