COURT HOUSE - Middle Township named Personnel Officer Varvara Keun as the 2020 Darius Graham Employee of the Year Award recipient during its virtual Township Committee meeting Feb. 17.
According to a release, recipients of this award, which is named for a longtime employee of the Clean Communities Program, demonstrate a deep commitment to their work, the township and its residents. Mayor Timothy Donohue praised Keun’s dedication, talent and work ethic.
“Varvara’s done an amazing job through all the challenges we faced in 2020 related to Covid, with Covid-related sick time, Covid-related family leave, through all the juggling of our schedules.”
Keun familiarized herself with changes to employment law and regulations, including sick time and family leave, so she could keep workers informed and put their minds at ease, stated Donohue.
“She certainly rose well above the call of duty in 2020 and continues to do so,” he stated.
Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy addressed Keun by saying, “You go the extra step every time. When we think you are done, you come in and put the cherry on top of the cake. It’s been spectacular to work with you.”
“Personally, you’ve helped me out,” stated Committeeman James Norris. “Thank you for all you do for our employees and, overall, the township. This is a very well-deserved award for you.”
“Varvara is one of the most deserving recipients of this award,” stated Business Administrator and Township Clerk Kimberly Krauss. “I can honestly say we’d be lost without her.”
Krauss personally credited Keun with helping her create a reopening plan for Middle Township.
Though the announcement of Keun’s award was made virtually, the township will present a plaque to her at Town Hall.
Keun, a Middle Township resident, has been a township employee since February 2018. During these last few years, she’s become a valuable asset and an esteemed member of the team. Her role involves regular interaction with employees, something she enjoys, and she’s able to balance the complexity of her duties with the utmost respect and willingness to serve.
In addition to her day-to-day work, Keun also serves as the township fund commissioner for the Atlantic County Joint Insurance Fund and is the township wellness director. The last year presented plenty of challenges, but it also provided the township with opportunities to think outside of the box.
“We were able to break through the usual daily routines with an alternative schedule, work from home, and have virtual meetings,” said Keun. “I firmly believe that 2020 made us stronger as a team and more productive as a workforce.”
On working with her fellow employees, Keun emphasized how proud she is to be a part of the team, saying “The management team selflessly worked through this challenging year, focusing on our employees' safety and service to our residents. I enjoy working with them and making our township the best it can be. I also admire our employees' efforts, who had to perform triple duties due to Covid - being parents, teachers, and township employees.”
Keun said she was humbled by her award.
“I truly love my job and working with you all and our amazingly hardworking employees.”
Prior to working for Middle Township, Keun was the human resources manager for Lowe's, of Rio Grande. Outside of work, Keun likes to spend time with her husband and enjoys hiking and working out, traveling and cooking.