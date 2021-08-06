OCEAN CITY - The 111th baby parade in Ocean City is set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, and pre-registration is open through noon Aug. 11.
According to a city release, all families with children ages 10 and under are invited to participate. Bands, performing groups and commercial floats are also encouraged to join in the fun.
Registration and information are available online, at ocnj.us/babyparade, or in-person at the welcome center, on the ground floor of City Hall, at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue.
The week of young fun starts with the annual “Pamper Scamper” baby crawling races, 9 a.m. Aug. 10, at the Sixth Street beach. Registration is free and begins at 8:30 a.m. The contest is open to babies up to 15 months old.
The Pamper Scamper is sponsored by Bowfish Kids. For more information, call 609-399-6111.
The Baby Parade is free to watch from either side of the boardwalk, between Sixth Street and 12th Street. Spectators are welcome to bring beach chairs to watch from the railing along the ocean side of the boardwalk.
The baby parade entries will stop at 12th Street, while other parade participants will continue to 14th Street.
In addition to the array of themed Baby Parade entries, participants will include: Ed Coles Entertainers, the Fred Hall Orchestra, the Absegami High School Marching Band, the newly crowned Queen Infanta — Giovanna “Joey” Dattilo, local dignitaries, local businesses, local organizations and more.
Each child receives a memento at 12th Street for participating in the parade, and winners will receive their awards when they complete the parade at 12th Street. In addition to division awards, special honors will include the Leo Bamberger Founders Award, Hanscom Award, Dahlhausen Award, Canale Award, outstanding twins or triplets, baby traveling the greatest to participate, best float, best musical act, and the new Mark Soifer Award.
In the event of heavy rain, entries should still report to the Civic Center, where judging will take place. The parade will not proceed down the Boardwalk.