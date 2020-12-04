COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program is sponsoring a virtual teen hangout, as a way for teens to get much-needed socialization – even if it is virtual.
According to a release, the first one-hour teen hangout, hosted by Cape May County Outstanding 4-H Members and 4-H Equestrians of the Year, will take place Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Activities planned include ice breakers, a topic of the day and games. This program is open to all teens, seventh grade and up. Non-4-H Club members are welcome.
Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, stated, “Isolation brought on by this long pandemic shutdown has been especially hard on teenagers, who thrive on social interaction with their friends. In a survey of 4-H families this fall, healthy teen activities was one of the highest-scoring requests. We hope that this fun virtual 4-H teen hangout will help teens feel connected until we can all be together again.”
According to Elise Heim, 2020 outstanding senior 4-H member and one of the organizers of the event, participants should expect to have fun when they join in. She stated, “Having fun and socializing during this pandemic is important because a lot of us are stressed with the changes that have taken place and how different our school experience is now. We hope the teen hangout provides a brief escape and helps everyone to remember how it is just to have fun.”
Anyone interested in participating in the 4-H Teen Hangout is asked to email linda.horner@rutgers.edu or call the Cape May County 4-H Office, at (609) 465-5115 ext. 3605, for the Zoom login.
For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit our website at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu or follow us on Facebook at Cape-May-4-H.
