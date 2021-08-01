SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission is now accepting nominations for their 34th annual Beautification Awards.
According to a municipal release, local properties (businesses or private homes) that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior will be considered for this yearly honor.
Properties can be nominated by residents and visitors alike – or by property owners themselves. Winners will receive custom-designed plaques and gift certificates to Sea Grove Nursery, in Ocean View. Awards will be presented to the winner Sept. 18, at noon, on the Promenade, at JFK Boulevard, during Fall Family Festival.
To nominate a property, a completed application form must be submitted to the Environmental Commission by Sept. 9. Application forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd.; in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.; or online at www.seaislecitynj.us (on the “Environment Commission” page).
For more information about the Beautification Awards, call event organizer Dudley McGintey, at 609-263-3537.