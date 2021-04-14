COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn Program, SUGAR…How Sweet it Is, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. April 22.
According to a release, the presentation is part of the virtual Lunch and Learn series FCHS is offering the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of November, December and June.
The Lunch and Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Zellers stated, “This convenient, virtual, educational program provides participants with health and wellness information while they are eating their lunch at work or at home. Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy half-hour tidbit of wellness, such as this program that focuses on sugar.”
In this presentation, Zellers will discuss sugar and its effects on your body, provide participants with an understanding of sugar on the nutrition facts label, and provide tips on how to reduce sugar consumption with healthy tasty cooking.
To register, visit https://go.rutgers.edu/iv4ioe6e. After registering, you will receive an email with information about joining the meeting. Lunch and Learn sessions are recorded and available for the public to view on the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County YouTube channel.