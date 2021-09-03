SEA ISLE CITY - The public is invited to gather on Sea Isle City’s Promenade at JFK Boulevard (and in the surrounding area, including on dune paths and the beach) Sept. 4 to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were recently killed by a terrorist attack at the Kabul Airport, in Afghanistan.
During this event, which is being called “Shine For Our Bravest,” the names of the 13 military personnel who were killed will be read aloud, and a bell will be rung after each name is spoken. Then, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the city’s fire siren will be sounded all around town, at which time everyone is asked to observe a moment of silence while shining the light of their cell phones – or other devices, such as flashlights – in remembrance of the honored dead.
Residents and visitors who are not able to attend the ceremony on the Promenade are also asked to shine a light at 9:15 p.m. wherever they are.
“This event is the brainchild of Jim and Christine White,” stated VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd. “Our VFW was very happy to work with the Whites, who are clearly patriots, and help make this event a reality.”
“My wife and I were discussing the bombing with friends when we decided that our community should make a grand gesture to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” stated Jim White, "so we spoke with Mayor Desiderio and got his blessing, and then we worked with the VFW and our local first responders to make this event happen.”
According to White, Pastor Melissa Doyle-Waid, from Sea Isle City United Methodist Church, is providing the sound system and a vocalist to sing the National Anthem, and there will also be bag-pipe music played during “Shine For Our Bravest.”
“To show respect for the solemn nature of this event, Sea Isle City’s Saturday night concert at the Excursion Park Band Shell will end by 9:00 p.m. in order to provide an appropriate atmosphere and allow audience members to participate,” stated Katherine Custer, director of Community Services.
For more information about events taking place in Sea Isle City, call the city’s Division of Tourism, at 609-263-8687, or go to www.visitsicnj.com.